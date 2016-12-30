Espoo, Finland, 2016-12-30 15:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



EFORE PLC Managers' transactions December 30, 2016 at 16.50



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Tammivuori, Leena Maija Position: Closely associated person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer



Name: Heikkilä, Olli Paavo Position: Member of the board/deputy member



Issuer



Name: Efore Plc LEI: 7437009XPNDQBLPM1R38



Initial notification Reference number: 7437009XPNDQBLPMIR38_20161229095148_4



Transaction details



Transaction date: 2016-12-28 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Intrument type: Share Intrument name: FI0009900054 Nature of transaction: Disposal, Executed under portfolio or asset management Volume: 4.000 Unit price 0,51500 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1) Volume: 4.000 Volume weighted average price: 0,51500 EUR



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



For further information please contact Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



Efore Group



Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the fiscal year ending in December 2015, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 89,9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 887. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.efore.com