

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carl Paladino, co-chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign in New York, reportedly says he will not resign from the Buffalo school board.



The board on Thursday voted 6-2 to remove him over his inflammatory and racist statements about President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.



In an ultimatum delivered to Paladino on Thursday, the board asked him to either resign within 24 hours, failing which it will submit a petition to New York Education Commissioner for his dismissal from the board.



The former Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York told a local newspaper that he wanted to see Obama dead of mad cow disease and his wife living with a gorilla in Zimbabwe.



The newspaper, Artvoice, asked Paladino and a number of others what they wanted to see happen in 2017.



The septuagenarian replied, 'Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.'



And this was his imagination about Michelle Obama: 'I'd like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.'



In a statement, Paladino said he had spoken 'about two progressive elitist ingrates who have hated their country so badly and destroyed its fabric in so many respects in eight years.'



He later clarified that his comments were not meant for publication but were nevertheless 'inappropriate.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX