sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,905 Euro		-0,152
-0,58 %
WKN: 870798 ISIN: FI0009000277 Ticker-Symbol: TTEB 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TIETO OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,865
26,125
16:27
30.12.2016 | 15:57
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Coor Extends IFM Agreement With Tieto in Scandinavia

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has extended its collaboration agreement with Tieto for the delivery of a large number of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Tieto is one of the Nordics' leading IT service providers with operations in more than 20 locations across Scandinavia. The agreement between Tieto and Coor means Coor assuming overall responsibility for coordinating, providing and developing a large number of FM services such as reception, fire safety and surveillance, conference services, help desk, cleaning, environmental certification, recycling, coffee & catering, mail & freight, relocation services etc. The two-year contract generates estimated annual sales volumes of SEK 55 m.

"Tieto and Coor have worked closely together for a number of years, with a joint focus on innovation and development. This has proven beneficial to both parties and we're very grateful to be continuing to develop our partnership and adding further services that support Tieto's operations optimally," commented Mikael Stöhr, Coor's President and CEO.

The new agreement is being extended mainly by Coor providing environmental management and certification services, supporting Tieto's staff with communications technology as well as leading change work associated with relocations and reorganizations.

For more information, images etc., please visit www.coor.com or contact:

Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO at Coor, + 46 10559 59 62, mikael.stohr@coor.com

AnnaCarin Grandin, President at Coor in Sweden, +46 10559 59 57 70, annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Åsvor Brynnel, Communications and Sustainability Director at Coor, +46 10559 54 04, asvor.brynnel@coor.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/coor/r/coor-extends-ifm-agreement-with-tieto-in-scandinavia,c2158621

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/2158621/609506.pdf

PDF

http://news.cision.com/coor/i/130130-mikael-coor-v2a0386,c2048958

130130 Mikael Coor V2A0386


© 2016 PR Newswire