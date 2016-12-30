Coor Extends IFM Agreement With Tieto in Scandinavia

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has extended its collaboration agreement with Tieto for the delivery of a large number of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) services in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Tieto is one of the Nordics' leading IT service providers with operations in more than 20 locations across Scandinavia. The agreement between Tieto and Coor means Coor assuming overall responsibility for coordinating, providing and developing a large number of FM services such as reception, fire safety and surveillance, conference services, help desk, cleaning, environmental certification, recycling, coffee & catering, mail & freight, relocation services etc. The two-year contract generates estimated annual sales volumes of SEK 55 m.

"Tieto and Coor have worked closely together for a number of years, with a joint focus on innovation and development. This has proven beneficial to both parties and we're very grateful to be continuing to develop our partnership and adding further services that support Tieto's operations optimally," commented Mikael Stöhr, Coor's President and CEO.

The new agreement is being extended mainly by Coor providing environmental management and certification services, supporting Tieto's staff with communications technology as well as leading change work associated with relocations and reorganizations.

For more information, images etc., please visit www.coor.com or contact:

Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO at Coor, + 46 10559 59 62, mikael.stohr@coor.com

AnnaCarin Grandin, President at Coor in Sweden, +46 10559 59 57 70, annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Åsvor Brynnel, Communications and Sustainability Director at Coor, +46 10559 54 04, asvor.brynnel@coor.com

