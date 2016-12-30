PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - Exterro ® , Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced that the Exterro Project Management for Law Firms solution is a recipient of the TechnoLawyer (TL) NewsWire Top 10 Product of 2016 Award.

"Receiving the TL NewsWire Top 10 Product of 2016 Award for Exterro Project Management solution is an honor as this award is chosen by the readers of TL NewsWire who value technology and its role in empowering legal teams to work smarter, " said Bill Piwonka, Exterro Chief Marketing Officer. "Exterro has a long and rich history of empowering our customers to apply the discipline of process optimization and project management within the legal realm and this award demonstrates the benefit our clients receive when taking this approach."

TL NewsWire's announcement of the award says, "Until you can replace your staff with robots, Exterro Project Management for Law Firms might be the next best thing. This project management and process automation software enables you to automate your workflows. When someone completes a task, the person responsible for the next task in the workflow receives a notification. Extensive reporting gives you a God-like view of all your firm's activity, which you can monitor from your beach bungalow."

Exterro Project Management is designed to enable in-house and law firm teams to easily manage the myriad of tasks, activities, and deadlines involved in a variety of legal projects, including e-discovery. By taking a disciplined and consistent approach to every legal process they are managing, legal teams are able to improve efficiency, control costs, and facilitate communication and collaboration across a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations. Founded with the simple vision that applying the concepts of process optimization and data science to the way companies respond to litigation would drive more successful outcomes at a lower cost, Exterro is once again positioned as a leader in Gartner's 2015 Magic Quadrant for E-Discovery Software. Built on an open architecture platform, Exterro's e-discovery and information governance software integrates with existing IT, HR and legal systems to deliver complete visibility into all critical data required for managing information assets more efficiently.

