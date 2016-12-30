· Planned Treasury bond issuance for 2017 totals 45 b.kr. market value.



· Net issuance of benchmark Treasury bonds will be positive by an estimated 8 b.kr. during the year.



· The balance of outstanding Treasury bills is estimated to decline by 9 b.kr., to 10 b.kr. at the end of 2017.



· The Central Bank of Iceland bond will be paid off during the year, and payments will continued to be made on RIKH 18 1009.



· There are no plans to change the Treasury's external debt position during the year.



Further information in attachment



Attachment:

