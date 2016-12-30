First quarter 2017 · In Q1, benchmark Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 10-20 b.kr. market value.1



· A new nominal ten-year bond series maturing in 2028 is to be launched.



· It is also planned to issue Treasury bonds in the following series: RIKB 20 0205 and RIKS 30 0701.



1 The sale price or market value refers to the clean price, net of accrued interest.



Further information in attachment



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610024