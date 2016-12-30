Technavio analysts forecast the global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems for wind industryto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systemsfor wind industryfor 2017-2021. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.

The global nacelle mounted LIDAR systems market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. This is due to the growing importance of wind measurement since each wind farm costs billions of dollars. Measuring and accessing the wind energy to harness its potential is possible due to the valuable information provided by these systems to the wind farm developers. Thus, it reduces the uncertainties when financing the wind farm. Nacelle sensors were used for measuring the wind speeds.

Technavio energyanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global nacelle-mounted LIDAR systems for wind industry market:

Need for effective turbine performance management

Growing adoption of LIDAR technology

Increase in hub height

Need for effective turbine performance management

Modern wind turbines have active yaw and pitch control so that the angle can be changed according to the wind flow to improve the performance. These systems rely on the nacelle based anemometers for acquiring real-time data, thus enabling automatic control operations. However, there are certain factors in the wind power generation that are not under the operator's control, once the wind farm is built. These factors include the wind resource and the flow complexity.

Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead power analyst at Technavio, says, "Unlike the wind source and flow complexity, yaw misalignment is a controllable factor. It is a common issue faced by wind turbine operators. The nacelle LIDAR helps to identify the misalignment and transmit the data to the sensor to correct the alignment, which will allow improvement of the AEP, thus improving the return on investment

Growing adoption of LIDAR technology

The need to diversify the energy mix as a measure to decrease the dependence on fossil fuel and to control the CO2 emissions has led to the constant addition of wind energy. Before the wind farm is selected, developers check the wind resource availability and its potential. Wind power developers are using newer remote sensing technologies such as LIDAR that provide an accurate and reliable estimation of the wind yield.

It measures the wind ahead of the turbine, and its easements are unaffected by the turbine. LIDAR helps in reducing the uncertainties in yield assessment, which increases the developer's confidence in pursuing the project further.

Increase in hub height

Unlike conventional power plants, wind energy generation is highly dependent on meteorological conditions, especially wind speed. The maximum energy that can be harnessed by a wind turbine is roughly proportionate to the swept area of the rotor. Technological advances and blade design are the main factors leading to the increase in wind turbine output and capacity. By just doubling the rotor size or diameter, the power output increases four-fold.

As the size of the tower height increases, the price is also expected to rise, thereby increasing the overall cost of the project. Thus, it further drives the importance of the wind measurement as it has a huge impact on the wind farm profitability. This critical assessment is generally performed using large meteorological masts. It carries the equipment required for measuring wind speed, its direction, and the atmospheric conditions.

Top vendors:

Leosphere

SgurrEnergy

Windar Photonics

ZephIR Lidar

