AXA - Change in Number of Shares and Votes

As already informed, Axactor AB (publ) (Oslo Boers: AXA) has conducted an issue of new shares. Following the share issue, the total number of issued shares and votes in the company are 1,226,488,769.

This announcement follows statutory information requirements for Swedish public companies at end of the month during which the registered number of issued shares or votes has changed, in accordance with Section 9 Chapter 4 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. Lag (1991:980 om handel med finansiella instrument).

