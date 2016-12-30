sprite-preloader
23,863 Euro		+0,109
+0,46 %
WKN: 855705 ISIN: FR0000120628 Ticker-Symbol: AXA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AXA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AXA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,777
23,968
17:57
23,98
24,00
14:01
30.12.2016 | 17:10
PR Newswire

AXA - Change in Number of Shares and Votes

STOCKHOLM, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- PRESS RELEASE DATED 2016-12-30

As already informed, Axactor AB (publ) (Oslo Boers: AXA) has conducted an issue of new shares. Following the share issue, the total number of issued shares and votes in the company are 1,226,488,769.

This announcement follows statutory information requirements for Swedish public companies at end of the month during which the registered number of issued shares or votes has changed, in accordance with Section 9 Chapter 4 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. Lag (1991:980 om handel med finansiella instrument).

For further information, please contact:

Geir Johansen

Chief Financial Officer

Mail: geir.johansen@axactor.com

Cell Phone: +47 477 10 451

