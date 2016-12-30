Technavio analysts forecast the global resonators marketto grow at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005029/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global resonators market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global resonators marketfor 2017-2021. To determine the market size, the study considers revenue generated from crystal resonators and micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) resonators.

Crystal resonators dominate this market, responsible for generating over 86% of the total revenue in 2016. The MEMS resonators are forecast to increase their market penetration and sales, accounting for over 45% of the market by 2021. Smartphones manufacturers are the key adopted of crystal resonators, whereas MEMS resonators find utility in integrated circuit (IC) timing systems.

Resonators are a crucial component of any electronic device, and with the growing demand for new age electronic devices the demand for semiconductor resonators, especially for semiconductor clocks, is set to show an upward trend in the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55354

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global resonators market:

Increased adoption of smartphones and tablets

Miniaturization of electronic devices

Growing demand for semiconductor clocks

Increased adoption of smartphones and tablets

The global smartphone and tablet markets are growing with the increase in internet usage. The number of smartphones shipped globally increased from 1.3 billion in 2014 to about 1.4 billion in 2015. Tablets have also registered significant growth in their shipments from 72 million units in 2011 to 206 million in 2015. With this healthy growth, the resonators market has witnessed increased usage of MEMS resonators for applications in mobile devices such as improved device performance and better oscillation for radio-frequency (RF) components.

"With cellular devices becoming slim, the demand for MEMS resonators which are compact, is increasing. Cellular devices usually have three to five timing devices, which utilize resonators for oscillation. Also, the commonly known features of resonators, such as high-frequency stability, shock and vibration resistance, and low power consumption, are apt for resonators that are used in mobile devices," says Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

Miniaturization of electronic devices

Important vendors such as Samsung and Apple are focusing on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronics, which consume less power while delivering a more enhanced performance. Technological advances have paved the way for miniaturization of electronic devices, leading to the development of compact semiconductor components. These devices employ small size resonators, especially MEMS-based resonators, which is extremely effective in maintaining the size constraint while delivering quality performance. Therefore, it is expected to drive the market for resonators in the forecast period.

Additionally, end-users of various products such as cell phones, computers, gaming consoles, and other computing devices are creating a demand for miniaturized versions of various products to increase portability and utility. This, in turn, has increased the demand for small-sized packages of MEMS resonators. The increasing demand for miniaturization is expected to increase the demand for MEMS resonators, thus driving the market forward.

Growing demand for semiconductor clocks

"Resonators are a key component in semiconductor clocks, which are used to maintain the flow electronic devices. Different components of a computer operate at different speed, and the semiconductor clock ensures smooth operation of the different systems. These resonators are mainly fitted with ceramic resonators that monitor the performance," says Sunil.

The semiconductor clock matches the speeds of faster components such as processors run at an equal speed of the laggard components such as chips, and hence, the processor is made to pause briefly, thereby ensuring proper functioning of components in the electronic device. These pauses are known as wait states and helps the end-users to overcome device lagging related issues. Semiconductor clocks use resonators embedded into them to keep track of device performance timings.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Micro-electrical-mechanical Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Semiconductor Process Control Market 2016-2020

Global Semiconductor Inspection Systems Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like computing devices, displays, and embedded systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005029/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com