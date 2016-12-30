Correction refers to Direction (Call/Put). Correct information is marked with bold in the attached file. The corrections will be valid as of January 2, 2017.



Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 104 warrants issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB with effect from 2016-12-20. The warrants will be listed on STO Warrants.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



