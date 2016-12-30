TWTR Stock Needs Much More Than ThisThe Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stock price is hovering around $16.00 at present, and things do not look bright for TWTR stocky going into 2017.After a lot of media speculation over Twitter's potential acquisition, things seem to have settled down now, as it becomes clear that the company would have to do something drastic with its strategy in order to become valuable again. TWTR stock is way off of its 52-week high of $25.25.On Thursday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to Twitter to ask users what the company can do.

