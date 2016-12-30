According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global third party logistics (3PL) marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

There is an increase in trade agreements among nations due to the resurgence of the global economy, which has turned out to be one of the biggest drivers of the global 3PL market. These free trade agreements are instrumental in removing supply chain constraints, simplifying customs procedures, reducing tariffs, and improving the transit time and efficiency of business operations, thus driving the market to growth.

Other important factors responsible for the growth of this market are the advances of e-commerce in retail sector, growing number of government initiatives for infrastructure development, and increase in exports and imports. Collectively, these factors are expected to push the global 3PL market from being valued at USD 750.51 billion in 2016 to USD 996.37 billion in 2021.

Based on end-users, the report categorizes the global 3PL market into the following segments:

Manufacturing Industry

Consumer goods industry

Retail industry

Automotive industry

Food and beverage industry

Other

The top four revenue generating end-user segments in the global 3PL market are discussed below:

Manufacturing Industry

"3PL service providers offer advanced solutions to manufacturers that help them in delivering products efficiently and quickly. The vendors in the market provide services to satisfy all the supply chain needs of manufacturers, leading to a decrease in overall costs for logistics operations," says Abhay Sinha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for logistics research.

The global manufacturing industry has been growing steadily and accounted for a 13% of the global GDP in 2015. During the forecast period, most of this growth will generate from developing countries like India, where policy reforms support the large-scale development of new manufacturing industries. These manufacturing plants extensively utilize a variety of 3PL services for everything, from procuring raw materials to shipping products to end-users. This factor is expected to generate significant revenue for the 3PL market during the forecast period.

Consumer goods industry

The demand for consumer goods is increasing rapidly, especially from swiftly developing economies like India and China, which are expected to account for almost 30% of the global market in the next decade. Increasing internet penetration is snowballing the access to online retail channels, combined with the rising disposable incomes, there is an ever-increasing demand for all categories of consumer goods. The growing markets and the online retail channels are creating a huge demand for 3PL services.

By 2021, it is expected that more than one billion new consumers globally will be spending USD 10 to USD 100 per day on consumer goods. In the US, e-commerce represented over 8% and China for nearly 16% of all retail sales in 2016.

Retail industry

The increasing disposable incomes have resulted in the growth of many industries, of which general retail segment is one of the biggest. In 2015, the total retail sales amounted to USD 22.05 trillion, underlining the potential of the market. Combined with the increasing internet penetration, consumers are no longer restricted by geography to fulfil their demands. They have access to the global market, which offers a plethora of products not available locally. This sector is one of the largest users of logistics services, accounting for almost 16% of the total revenue generated from the global 3PL market.

Automotive industry

"Automotive manufacturing is one of the largest contributors of the manufacturing sector, with China, the US. Japan, South Korea and Thailand in the lead. In 2015 alone, these five countries together accounted for the manufacture of 52.35 million automotive vehicles, including light heavy trucks, commercial vehicles, and passenger cars," says Abhay.

Additionally, there is a constantly increasing demand for luxury, high-end cars due to the rise in disposable income, especially in developing countries. This high demand for automotive vehicles in various regions will create a healthy demand for 3PL services.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

C. H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post HL

Kuehne Nagel

Nippon Express

