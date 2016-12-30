The global sponge and scouring pads marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalsponge and scouring padsmarketfor 2016-2020. The market is further categorized into two end-user segments, including residential and non-residential, of which the residential segment dominated the market with 54% of the overall market share in 2016.

"APAC is the key driving region that will impact the market growth. The region focuses on cleaning equipment that is conventionally used. Also, the growth of retail industries across various regions will also fuel the market growth," says Abhay Sinha, a lead research expert from Technavio.

The vendors such as 3M, Armaly Brands, and The Clorox Company are keen on offering the non-scratch scrubbing pads and sponges, which are specially used in the kitchens comprising of glass surfaces and glassware products. Apart from this, there are heavy-duty sponges that are used to clean the commercial ovens and griddles, which require tough cleansing from the non-scratch scrubbing fibers.

Technavio's research study segments the global sponge and scouring pads market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

In 2016, with a market share of 36%, APAC dominated the global sponge and scouring pads market, followed by EMEA with 34% and the Americas with 30%.

Sponges and scouring pads market in APAC

The sponges and scouring pads market in APAC was valued at USD 5.04 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 3.06%. In APAC, China accounts many vendors of sponges and scouring pads. Also, the region has been witnessing a major growth in the retail sector. In Japan, the conventional mode of cleaning is preferred, which uses sponges and scrubbing pads, by most of the residential end-users for delicate cleaning and heavy-duty cleaning purposes.

"Scrubbing pads are mostly used in the kitchen, but due to the emergence of modern and automated cleaning equipment, there are chances of less deployment of sponges," says Abhay.

Sponges and scouring pads market in EMEA

In EMEA, the markets have hit the maturity stage, particularly in Western Europe the markets have been facing an economic crisis in several regions. In the European region, there is a slow retail growth in 2016 as the region faced an economic crisis during the previous year. Lower consumer prices are projected for some of the European countries such as Slovenia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Romania.

The sponge and scouring pads will have a significant demand in the European region as the economy is still sluggish, which manifests lower buying capacity of automated cleaning equipment such as dishwashers. Also, the retail business is growing at a slower pace from 2015. This would be a major reason for the European countries to incline toward sponges and scouring pads.

Sponges and scouring pads market in Americas

In the Americas, the demand for the sponges and scouring pads is relatively growing at a lower CAGR in comparison to APAC and EMEA markets as consumers prefer cleaning equipment over the manual cleaning. The residential end-users in the Americas mostly adopt automated cleaning equipment, which has sophisticated technologies like operating through smartphones.

The growth of food chains across the US is also contributing to the growth of the sponges and scouring pads market. In 2016, it was estimated that over USD 700 billion worth of restaurant industry sales occurred in the country.

The top vendors in the global sponge and scouring pads market highlighted in the report are:

3M

Armaly Brands

Proctor and Gamble

The Clorox Company

