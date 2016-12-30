Notice of Effectiveness of the Amended and Restated Terms and Conditions - Mobylife Holding A/S

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Intertrust (Sweden) AB, acting in its capacity as agent for the holders af the notes issued by Mobylife Holding A/S (the "Issuer") with ISIN SE0005936382 (the "Notes"), under the terms and conditions of the Notes, initiated on 1 December 2016 a second written procedure where the noteholders could approve or reject a request made by the Issuer. By way of the written procedure the noteholders accepted the request in full and therefore resolved to amend and restate the terms and conditions as well as provide the requested consent and waivers.

The effectiveness of the request was, in addition to the noteholders approval of the request by way of written procedure, subject to the Issuer fulfilling certain conditions as set out in the notice of second written procedure. As of today the Issuer has fulfilled those conditions and has notified the Agent in a satisfying way thereof.

Therefore, with reference to the notice of second written procedure and the notice of outcome of written procedure, we hereby inform you that the amended and restated terms and conditions as set out in the notice of the second written procedure, as of today on the 30 December 2016 has become effective (the "Effective Date"). One of the accepted amendments entails a 30 per cent write down of the Notes and it is noted that as of the Effective Date the Issuer has notified Euroclear of the write down of the Notes thus the write down will be formally registered in Euroclears system on 12 January 2017. Record Date for the write down is 5 Business Days prior to the write down.

The amended and restated terms and conditions can be found at: https://bonds.intertrustgroup.com

Intertrust (Sweden) AB

as Agent

For further questions you may contact:

The Agent:

Intertrust (Sweden) AB

Anna Litewka

Email: trustee@intertrustgroup.com

Tel: +46 8 402 72 11

The Issuer:

Mobylife Holding A/S

Jakob Kraglund, CEO

Email: jakob.h.kraglund@mobylife.dk

Tel: +45 2392 3724

Martin Nyberg, CFO

Email: martin.nyberg@mobylife.dk

Tel: +45 2929 8200

Catacap Management A/S

Vilhelm Hahn-Petersen, Partner

Email: vhp@catacap.dk

Tel: +45 2632 6420

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/intertrust-sweden-ab/r/notice-of-effectiveness-of-the-amended-and-restated-terms-and-conditions---mobylife-holding-a-s,c2158624

The following files are available for download: