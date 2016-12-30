Technavio has published three reports, including activated alumina, lime, and aluminum powders pastes and flakes, categorized under the chemicals and materialssector. The reports highlight the major market trends, drivers, challenges, and several other factors that are expected to change market dynamics during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005192/en/

Technavio has published multiple reports under the chemicals and materials sector, highlighting markets that are expected to display considerable growth in the coming years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Buy these reports and get USD 1200 worth of free additional custom research information on any report.

Global Activated Alumina Market 2016-2020

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53017

The global activated alumina marketis expected to witness an impressive growth and will post a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period. The extensive use of activated alumina ball for a wide range of catalyst-based applications coupled with its ability to act as an adsorbent will fuel this market's growth during the forecast period. Activated alumina will be used for the removal of impurities such as fluoride and arsenic from drinking water and can also be used for the drying of liquids, air, and gasses. Also, these will be used in the purification and conditioning of insulating oil and industrial oils as its chemical and physical structure is very stable at higher temperatures. Furthermore, activated alumina is also used for maximum defluoridation as it requires minimum contact time and ensures lower attrition loss during the regeneration process.

Global Lime Market 2016-2020

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53208

Technavio's research analysts have projected that the global lime marketwill grow steadily during the predicted period and post a CAGR of over 4% by 2020. The increasing use of lime for animal waste treatment is one of the major factors driving this market's growth. The use of lime for animal waste treatment is not only cost-effective but also helps to control odor and maintain pH. Also, lime treatment is almost half the cost of aerobic and anaerobic digestion and creates a pH level higher than 12, which helps in efficiently eliminating pathogens. Moreover, quicklime aids in increasing the temperature of the waste to very high temperature of nearly 158F that helps in drying the solid waste faster. Furthermore, lime has calcium ions that react with the hydrogen sulfide present in animal waste to form complexes, thereby getting rid of the foul smell.

Global Aluminum Powders Pastes and Flakes Market 2016-2020

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53446

Extensive research carried out by the analysts at Technavio has shown that the global aluminum powders, pastes, and flakes marketwill grow steadily during the next four years and will post a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2020. With the rapid shift towards urbanization and infrastructure development in several nations across the globe, the demand for aluminum and its components such as powders, pastes, and flakes is increasing considerably, specifically in the building and construction sectors. As per this market study, around 15% of aluminum powder demand base is to be infused with USD 12 trillion over the next four years owing to its high demand in the residential and non-residential projects. Aluminum powder-based lightweight aerated concrete helps to minimize the weight pressure on building frames. Such significant increase in construction activities will boost the demand for aluminum powder, pastes, and flakes over the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aluminum Market for Building and Construction Sector 2016-2020

Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market 2016-2020

Global Aluminum Extrusion Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramics, industrial gases, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005192/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com