According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial coffee brewer marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005200/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial coffee brewer market from 2016-2020. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Coffee Brewer Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead research analyst at Technavio, "The global commercial coffee brewer market is driven by numerous factors such as increasing consumer preference for fresh brewed coffee, food service establishments' need to offer coffee with a better and consistent taste, and influx of new models of commercial coffee brewers with better controls and features."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55359

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global commercial coffee brewer market into four major product segments. They are:

Satellite brewers

Decanter brewers

Airpot brewers

Coffee urns

Satellite brewers

Satellite brewers are easily portable and can keep the coffee fresh and at the right temperature. Innovations in satellite brewer designs have led to a transition from the previously popular analog machines, which had switches and dials to adjust the brewing time and water volume, to present day digital machines with programmable features. On average, satellite brewers have a capacity to brew coffee from eight gallons per hour to nineteen gallons per hour. Most models of satellite brewers come with a water storage tank. However, in some models, a high-powered heating element is used to directly heat the water on demand. Satellite brewers, on average, have an output capacity ranging from four gallons per hour to 40 gallons per hour.

Decanter brewers

Decanter brewers are mainly designed to allow the customers to pour and serve their own coffee. Decanter brewers are mainly used in establishments that require a relatively lower volume output. On average, decanter brewers can give an output of about three gallons per hour. Coffee kept in a decanter for longer periods of time, usually more than 30 minutes, starts giving out a burnt taste from sitting on the warming plate. The warming plates are usually heated at a temperature of 400°F, and this helps in maintaining the industry standard drinking temperature of 186°F for the coffee. To overcome the problem of burnt taste, many manufacturers are also offering decanters with a thicker bottom to provide insulation from overheating. Most commercial decanters are made using shatter-resistant, stress-free, and laboratory-grade glass, and come with a maximum capacity of 64 ounces.

Airpot brewers

Airpot brewers are also called thermal servers. They allow the preparation and dispensation of large quantities of coffee directly into an airpot or an insulated pitcher. This equipment usually comes with glass or stainless steel interior walls that retain the temperature and help in keeping the coffee warm. Though both glass lined and stainless steel airpot coffee brewers have excellent temperature retention quality, both come with their set of disadvantages also. While glass lined airpot brewers are susceptible to breakage, the color or flavor of the contents poured in the stainless steel lined airpot brewers may adhere to the surface.

"Airpot brewers come in different sizes and provide higher flexibility to distribute larger quantity of coffee. Most units of airpot brewers nowadays are being made available with a built-in grinder. They have an output capacity ranging from three gallons per hour to fifteen gallons per hour," says Manu.

Coffee urns

Coffee urns are mostly made of materials such as aluminum or stainless steeland depending on the capacity, they are capable of dispensing over 100 cups of coffee in each refill. As compared with other forms of coffee brewers, these are the most affordable. Many units of coffee urns come with advanced features such as dual heater system brews to maintain a consistent temperature and automatic shut-off feature to ensure that the coffee does not get burnt. Within the coffee urns segment, machines with detachable power cords are gaining significant popularity as they are much easier to clean when compared with those that come with attached cords. These machines are more popular among catering companies, mainly because of their easy portability and ability to give large volume production per hour.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

BUNN

Bloomfield

Grindmaster-Cecilware

Hamilton Beach Brands

Wilbur Curtis

Browse Related Reports:

Coffee Market in Mexico 2016-2020

Global Instant Coffee Market 2016-2020

Office Coffee Service Market in the US 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like furniture and home furnishinghealth and wellnessandhome, kitchen and large appliances This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005200/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com