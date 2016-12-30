

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures trimmed recent gains Friday, but ended the week and the year in positive territory.



Gold was down $5.80 at $1152.30 today, as traders booked profits from a mid-week rally.



The precious metal has renewed appeal amid concerns that a stock rally has run out of fuel. Questions about the Donald Trump administration and President Obama'a squabbles with Russia have also boosted gold's safe haven value



Gold was up 1.5% for the week and 9% for the year 2016.



Growth in Chicago-area business activity slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of December, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday.



MNI Indicators said its Chicago Business Barometer slid to 54.6 in December after jumping to a nearly two-year high of 57.6 in November.



