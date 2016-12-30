VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) -Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina or "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LUM) announces that it has granted incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,900,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share, will expire on December 30, 2021, and will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant.

The Company also announces that it has entered into agreements with First Globe Capital International Inc. ("First Globe") and Gianni Kovacevic to provide investor relation services to the Company.

First Globe is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and is owned by Anish Sunderji. First Globe provides institutional fundraising and advisory services to its clients. The agreement between First Globe and the Company has a term of 12 months, and can be renewed in 12 month increments at the election of the Company. The Company has compensated First Globe for its services by the issuance of 100,000 options of the Company. The options issued to First Globe are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share, will expire on December 30, 2021, and will vest over two years in ¼ portions every six months. The Company has also agreed to reimburse First Globe for reasonable incidental expenses incurred by First Globe in providing the investor relation services to the Company. First Globe does not otherwise have any relationship with or own any securities of the Company.

Mr. Kovacevic is based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, and provides investor relation consultant services to his clients. The agreement between Mr. Kovacevic and the Company has a term of 12 months, and can be renewed in 12 month increments at the election of the Company. The Company has compensated Mr. Kovacevic for its services by the issuance of 100,000 options of the Company. The options issued to Mr. Kovacevic are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per share, will expire on December 30, 2021, and will vest over two years in ¼ portions every six months. The Company has also agreed to reimburse Mr. Kovacevic for reasonable incidental expenses incurred by Mr. Kovacevic in providing the investor relation services to the Company. Mr. Kovacevic does not otherwise have any relationship with or own any securities of the Company.

