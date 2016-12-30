Technavio's latest report on theglobal enterprise VSAT marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005206/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global enterprise VSAT market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Abhishek Sharma, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on M2M and connected devices sector, says, "In the telecommunication sector, mobile network operators and internet service providers use VSAT technology to establish cost-effective backhaul networks. Backhaul networks require high-speed data transfer to establish a connection between two network operation centers or switching centers spread over a large area

The broadband services segment will grow rapidly during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased demand for broadband services among government users, media users, SMEs, and other end-users. Furthermore, the increasing demand for higher data rates is prompting VSAT terminal vendors to develop and introduce new product models, which can support services demanded by customers.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55333

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top four emerging trends driving the global enterprise VSAT marketaccording to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Cloud-based big data services

Increasing satellite throughput and lower latency

Technology upgrading in VSAT system

Increased availability of advanced aerial imagery

Cloud-based big data services

Satellites generate large volumes of information in the form of images, which can be difficult to analyze. This has created the need for data analytics as it would provide meaning and structure to large volumes of unstructured data. Companies realize the growing need to analyze the data generated by satellites and are intending to enter the analytics space.

"Skybox Imaging, which was acquired by Google in 2014, launched its fleet of LEO satellites to provide a new source for big data analysis. The company provides high-resolution images and videos of any spot on the Earth three times per day," according to Abhishek.

Increasing satellite throughput and lower latency

High throughput Spacebus Neo platform developed by Thales Alenia allows satellite operators to deliver high-speed broadband internet to end-users at an affordable price. In countries, such as Africa, where there is low penetration level of internet subscribers, the adoption of such platforms is high.

In the global consumer service satellite market, which generated revenue worth USD 101 billion, the global satellite broadband segment was valued at USD 2 billion in 2014. In addition, out of more than 2.3 million global subscribers, more than 1.5 million satellite broadband subscribers were from the US.

Technology upgrading in VSAT system

Advances in the technology of VSAT system (HughesNet JUPITER technology) allows optimized transponder utilization of HTS. This is done by supporting higher modulation schemes such as 32 Amplitude and phase-shift keying (APSK). This scenario will lead to the growth in its adoption and increase in the capacity of use of the transponders. An improvement in the telecom network worldwide has enhanced the uplink and downlink data speed.

Increased availability of advanced aerial imagery

High-resolution digital satellite aerial imagery has gained popularity among government organizations, planners, developers, and engineers. The technology helps in real-estate management, land calculations, mining operations, road planning, and small-scale mapping for most land applications. The information from aerial images, along with geographic information system (GIS) mapping, is used for analysis, strategic planning, and evaluation in engineering and urban planning.

The key vendors are as follows:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Hughes Network Systems

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Browse Related Reports:

Global Very Small Aperture Terminal Market 2016-2020

Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2016-2020

Become aTechnavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments likeIT hardware, IT professional services, and IT security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161230005206/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com