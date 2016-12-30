WOODSTOCK, NY--(Marketwired - December 30, 2016) - The Board of Trustees of the Miller/Howard Funds Trust has declared cash distributions for Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund (MHIEX, MHIDX) and Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund (DBBEX, DBBDX). In addition, the Board has agreed to revise the frequency of distributions for Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund to monthly distributions, from quarterly, effective with the April 2017 distribution.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Source of Distribution (per share) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Long Term Investment Capital CUSIP Total Income (a) Gains ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class I (MHIEX) 60040M107 $0.192 $0.179 $0.013 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adviser Class (MHIDX) 60040M206 $0.186 $0.173 $0.013 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class I (DBBEX) 60040M305 $0.637 $0.637 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adviser Class (DBBDX) 60040M404 $0.610 $0.610 - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ex-date, Payable Date, Declaration Record Date Reinvestment Date ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 30, 2016 December 29, 2016 December 30, 2016 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Taxable as ordinary income and may include short-term capital gains.

The Miller/Howard Funds Trust currently has two Funds: Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund and Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund. The primary investment objective of the Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund is to seek current income and, secondarily, long-term total return. It aims to achieve this by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The primary objective of the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund is to seek capital appreciation, with income as a secondary objective.

The Funds are managed by MHI Funds LLC, a subsidiary of Miller/Howard Investments Inc. based in Woodstock, NY. As of September 30, 2016, Miller/Howard Investments managed $6.3 billion in assets focusing on income-producing securities. The emphasis is on screening for quality stocks with yield and dividend growth, offering investors the potential opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for more than two decades.

The Miller/Howard Funds Trust is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, sales charges, and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains information about these and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please visit our website at www.mhifunds.com or call 844-MHFUNDS.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Funds Trust is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Funds' risks also include, but are not limited to, the following:

Companies that issue dividend yielding equity securities are not required to continue to pay dividends on such stock. The Funds may be exposed to liquidity risk that affect the Funds' ability to sell particular securities or close call option positions at an advantageous price or in a timely manner. The Funds invest in small and medium size companies, which carry greater risk than with larger, more established companies.

MLP entities are typically focused in the energy, natural resources, and real estate sectors of the economy. A downturn in the energy, natural resources, or real estate sectors of the economy could have an adverse impact on the Funds. Changes to current tax law and regulations could affect the treatment of distributions, including (but limited to) ordinary income, capital gains or return of contribution. The Funds have limited operating history and there can be no assurance that the Funds will grow to or maintain an economically viable size.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Income-Equity Fund is also subject to the following: Non-US markets may be smaller, less liquid and more volatile than the major markets in the United States and, as a result, Fund share values may be more volatile. Trading in non-US markets typically involves higher expense than trading in the United States. The Fund may have difficulties enforcing its legal or contractual rights in a foreign country. These additional risks may be heightened for securities of companies located in, or with significant operations in emerging market countries.

An investment in the Miller/Howard Drill Bit to Burner Tip® Fund is subject to the following: The Fund's focus on the securities that are the beneficiaries of the North American energy value chain presents more risk than if it were more broadly diversified over additional industries and sectors of the economy. General problems of energy companies include volatile fluctuations in price and supply of energy fuels, international politics, terrorist attacks, reserve and depletion risk, and reduced demand.

For information, call shareholder servicing:

U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC

1-844-MHFUNDS