VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Cresval Capital Corp. ("Cresval", or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CRV) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its private placement announced on November 10, 2016. The Company raised $30,000 by issuing 600,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.05/share.

In conjunction with this offering the Company paid finder's fees to eligible persons totaling $700 cash. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period that expires May 1, 2017, in compliance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will close a second and final tranche of the private placement, consisting of non-flow-through units ("Units"), in early January 2017. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two (2) years following the closing.

The financing is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Cresval Capital

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in the exploration of three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in the Lillooet Mining Division in southwestern British Columbia.

Further information on Cresval's projects is available on the Company's website at www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lee Ann Wolfin, President

