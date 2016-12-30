sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,012 Euro		-0,005
-0,25 %
WKN: A12AQF ISIN: CA68620P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0OG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,007
2,109
22:28
2,018
2,098
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC2,012-0,25 %