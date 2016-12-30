

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to offer praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The tweet from Trump came after Putin made it clear his government will not retaliate for U.S. punitive action against its 35 diplomatic officials.



'Great move on delay (by V. Putin) - I always knew he was very smart!' Trump said in the post on the social media site.



The Russian Foreign Ministry submitted a proposal to Putin to declare 35 U.S. diplomats - 31 personnel in the U.S. embassy in Moscow and four in the consulate general in St. Petersburg - persona non grata.



However, Putin did not accept the Foreign ministry's recommendation, saying Russia 'will not resort to irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy but will plan our further steps to restore Russian-U.S. relations based on the policies of the Trump Administration.'



'The diplomats who are returning to Russia will spend the New Year's holidays with their families and friends,' Putin added. 'We will not create any problems for U.S. diplomats. We will not expel anyone.'



Putin concluded his statement by offering season's greetings to President Barack Obama and his family as well as Trump and the American people.



The decision by Putin came after Obama announced Thursday he has ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government's alleged aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election.



The actions ordered by Obama include sanctions on nine entities and individuals, including two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and the FSB.



Four individual officers of the GRU and three companies that provided material support to the GRU's cyber operations were also sanctioned.



Obama said the State Department is also shutting down two compounds used by Russian personnel for intelligence-related purposes and ejecting 35 Russian intelligence operatives from the U.S.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX