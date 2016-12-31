VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- East West Petroleum Corp. (TSX VENTURE: EW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Dylan Sidoo has been appointed a director of the Company.

Dylan is a graduate of the University of Southern California (School of Cinematic Arts) December 2016. While at USC he founded Stryker Entertainment, LLC, a film acquisition and distribution company, where he successfully outputted several films with Shout! Factory and Netflix. Previously he held an internship at Haywood Securities as a summer analyst. Dylan has also worked with Thunderbird Films and assisted in the legal affairs department. Most recently, he interned with the most connected entertainment and sports agency in the world; William Morris Endeavour. With strong entertainment connections in Los Angeles, this past summer Dylan worked at Lionsgate Entertainment in Santa Monica, CA. Mr. Dylan Sidoo has been granted options to purchase 500,000 shares at $ .13 per share for a period of five years.

