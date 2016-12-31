VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Declan Resources Inc. ("Declan" or the "Company") (CSE: LAN)(CSE: LAN.CN) reports that Gordon King has resigned as director of the Company, resulting in a casual vacancy. The directors wish to thank Mr. King for his contributions and continued support over the years and wish him success in his future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board,

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Wayne Tisdale

President and CEO

(604) 639-4455



