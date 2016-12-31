TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- Constellation Software Inc. ("Constellation") (TSX: CSU)announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Hikari Tsushin, Inc. for the incorporation, management and operation of a joint venture company. The joint venture company, to be named Constellation Software Japan, will seek to invest in, acquire and manage vertical market software companies with a primary place of business in Japan.

