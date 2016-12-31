Company Announcement no. 27/2016



To: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Copenhagen, Denmark, 31 December 2016



Veloxis Announces the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights in the Company as of 31 December 2016



Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S announces, in accordance with Section 10 of the Danish Statutory Order on Issuers' Disclosure Obligations, the total number of shares and voting rights in the company at the end of a calendar month in which changes to the share capital have occurred.



With reference to Company Announcement no. 25/2016 dated 19 December 2016 informing of an increase in the share capital and the voting rights after exercise of employee warrants, the table below provides the total number of shares and voting rights in Veloxis as of 31 December 2016.



Date Total number of shares Share capital Total number of (nominal value of DKK (nominal value in votes 0.10 each) DKK) 31 December 1,703,373,881 170,337,388.10 1,703,373,881 2016



For more information, please contact:



Craig A. Collard



President & CEO



Phone: +1 919 591 3065



Email: cac@veloxis.com



