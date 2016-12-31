Esperite N.V.: Update on Financing

Zutphen, The Netherlands - 31 December 2016

Esperite N.V. (Euronext: ESP, "Esperite" or "the Group") announced during the year 2016 that it prepares a significant external funding to which the main shareholder will contribute along with potential other investors. The Group needs financial contribution to consolidate the existing business and accelerate its development for the benefit of its present and future shareholders.

As an update on the previous communication the Group announces that it has made substantial progress in its discussion with potential external investors. However, it has currently not yet reached the level that the Group can announce more details.

The Group is also working on additional financing from its main shareholder. An update about this additional financing will be communicated in January 2017.

