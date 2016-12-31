Herlev, 2016-12-31 10:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Enclosed the Financial calendar for 2017 for Dalhoff Larsen & Horneman A / S:
Thursday 30 March Annual Report 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Friday 28 April Annual General Meeting ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Thursday 31 August Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------
Inquiries concerning this announcement can be made on telephone no. +45 41 95 38 29.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610070
