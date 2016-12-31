In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Silver Standard Resources 18,75% vor Barrick Gold 16,08%, Goldcorp Inc. 12,22%, Gazprom 2,39%, Rio Tinto 2,24%, BP Plc 1,63%, K+S 1,52%, Royal Dutch Shell 1,49%, Exxon -0,5% und Chevron -0,61%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: K+S 19,93% vor BP Plc 13,03% , Royal Dutch Shell 12,92% , Gazprom 10,28% , Chevron 7,65% , Barrick Gold 6,43% , Exxon 5,08% , Goldcorp Inc. 2,44% , Rio Tinto 0,32% und Silver Standard Resources -4,52% . Weitere Highlights: K+S ist nun 7 Tage im Plus (5,88% Zuwachs von 21,43 auf 22,69), ebenso Barrick Gold 4 Tage im Plus (16,08% Zuwachs von 14,12 auf 16,39), Silver...

