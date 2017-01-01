Dubai brightens up the world with dazzling New Year's Eve fireworks show by Emaar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai has once again mesmerised the world with a magnificent New Year's Eve fireworks spectacle by Emaar Properties, bidding farewell to 2016 and welcoming in 2017 in resplendent style. Thousands of spectators from all over the world joined the celebrations in Downtown Dubai, Emaar's mega-development, centred around the iconic Burj Khalifa. The dazzling event reached billions through live television feeds and a real-time experience via Twitter Live Stream.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452954/Emaar_Properties_NYE_Fireworks_at_Burj_Khalifa.jpg

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452955/Emaar_Properties_NYE_Fireworks_in_Downtown_Dubai.jpg



Moments before the stroke of midnight, Downtown Dubai was enveloped in a blanket of darkness. Then to the sounds of a special musical composition by Dhabiwood Studios, played by more than 80 musicians and recorded in studios in Dubai and Cairo, the spectacle unfolded.

A glittering falcon took flight in the night sky to announce the imminent arrival of the New Year, and the countdown commenced with a fascinating play of lights and laser, leading to the moment that the world waited for as Burj Khalifa glittered in the fireworks. New Year greetings in Arabic and English appeared on LED screens on Burj Khalifa.

The celebrations that followed had no parallel. Across Downtown Dubai, fireworks, pyrotechnics, laser shows and LED displays in multiple hues created intricate motifs and patterns. Adding more magic was The Dubai Fountain, specially choreographed with water and fire.

The best was yet to come. With all lights dimmed once again, the glittering falcon reappeared and took flight towards the newly opened Dubai Canal and from there, to the site of Dubai Creek Harbour. Fireworks and pyrotechnics followed, setting a brilliant continuum of lights from Burj Khalifa through the Dubai Canal to Dubai Creek Harbour, where the glorious architecture of The Tower, the city's future icon being developed by Emaar, was simulated in lights and fireworks.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: "Dubai has charmed the world once again. This celebration is our message of positivity to the world, and our welcome to everyone to come, visit and live in our city. This magnificent display is also our salute to our leadership, our mark of gratitude for making Dubai such a great place to be as a result of their futuristic vision."

For details, visit www.mydubainewyear.com .