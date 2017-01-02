

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's factory activity and non-manufacturing operating growth slowed in December, survey data compiled by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing together with the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.



The official manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected to 51.4 in December from 51.7 in November. The expected score was 51.5.



At the same time, the non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.5 in December from 54.7 a month ago. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The Markit/Caixin PMI for manufacturing sector is due on January 3 and that for services on January 5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX