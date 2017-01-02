Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-02 07:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



During the period 26/12/2016 - 30/12/2016 AS SEB Pank purchased in the name and on behalf of AS PRFoods the shares of AS PRFoods as market transactions as follows:



Date Amount Price per Share (eur) Sum (eur) 27/12/2016 2,339 0.3800 888.82 28/12/2016 2,183 0.3750 818.63 29/12/2016 2,221 0.3749 832.65 30/12/2016 3,529 0.3750 1,323.38 Total 10,272 0.3761 3,863.47



Accumulated total under the share buyback programme since 01/07/2014:



Amount of shares bought back Average Price per Share (eur) Cost in total (eur) 663,454 0.5438 360,762.08



The own shares buy-back programme is carried out in accordance with the resolutions of the General Meetings of shareholders of AS PRFoods held on 29/05/2014 and 26/05/2016 and the Commission Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 6033 800 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee