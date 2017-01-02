sprite-preloader
Montag, 02.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,706 Euro		+0,179
+1,70 %
WKN: 911244 ISIN: SE0000427361 Ticker-Symbol: NDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,664
10,694
14:32
10,663
10,693
14:34
02.01.2017 | 07:04
(10 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Aspo Oyj: Change of Nordea Bank Finland Plc's market-making for Aspo Plc

ASPO Plc            STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE      January 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.
 

CHANGE OF NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC'S MARKET-MAKING FOR ASPO PLC

Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its market making for Aspo Plc to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on January 2, 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc.

This change will be effective as of Monday, January 2, 2017.

ASPO Plc

Aki Ojanen
CEO

Further information:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 



Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Aspo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)