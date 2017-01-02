Prosafe SE: Safe Notos commences contract

Reference is made to press release dated 7 July 2016. Safe Notos has commenced its 3 years and 222 day duration contract for Petrobras on 7 December 2016.



Safe Concordia remains on contract.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 2 January 2017

