Lahti, Finland, 2017-01-02 07:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 JANUARY 2017 at 8.45 a.m.



MARKET-MAKING FOR RAUTE CORPORATION TRANSFERRED TO NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



Raute Corporation has a market making agreement with Nordea Bank Finland Plc in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The market making for Raute Corporation is transferred to Nordea Bank AB (publ) as of 2 January 2017 due to the merger between Nordea Bank Finland Plc and its parent company Nordea Bank AB (publ).



