Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-02 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market 02.01.2017 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN 02.01.2017 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN - 06.01.2017 02.01.2017 Sales figures BLT1T Baltika TLN 02.01.2017 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 06.01.2017 02.01.2017 Government securities LTGCB0N019 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction D, Vyriausybe LTGNB0N019 D 03.01.2017 Dividend ex-date VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN 03.01.2017 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN 04.01.2017 Dividend record date VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN 04.01.2017 Dividend ex-date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG 05.01.2017 Dividend record date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG 07.01.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV008017 ABLV Bank RIG D 07.01.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV015517 ABLV Bank RIG C
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
