Ari Lehtoranta Takes up the Position of President and CEO of Caverion Corporation

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ari Lehtoranta started as the President and CEO of Caverion Corporation yesterday 1 January 2017. Lehtoranta has been a member of the Board of Caverion Corporation since 2013, and he served as the Chairman of the Board from 2015 until November 2016.

"The new year starts with interesting challenges. I believe that we will next focus on creating a management and organisational culture that supports our service and project business. I hope that, in the future, Caverion will be better known in the markets and as a service company. The good service attitude, quality and efficiency of our 17,000 employees play a key role in achieving this," Lehtoranta says.

Sakari Toikkanen, Interim President and CEO of Caverion, will continue as Vice President, Group Development & Marketing and as a member of the Group Management Board. He will report to President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta.

