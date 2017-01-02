sprite-preloader
02.01.2017 | 08:37
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Ari Lehtoranta Takes up the Position of President and CEO of Caverion Corporation

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ari Lehtoranta started as the President and CEO of Caverion Corporation yesterday 1 January 2017. Lehtoranta has been a member of the Board of Caverion Corporation since 2013, and he served as the Chairman of the Board from 2015 until November 2016.

"The new year starts with interesting challenges. I believe that we will next focus on creating a management and organisational culture that supports our service and project business. I hope that, in the future, Caverion will be better known in the markets and as a service company. The good service attitude, quality and efficiency of our 17,000 employees play a key role in achieving this," Lehtoranta says.

Sakari Toikkanen, Interim President and CEO of Caverion, will continue as Vice President, Group Development & Marketing and as a member of the Group Management Board. He will report to President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta.

The CV and the photo of Ari Lehtoranta are available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board.

CONTACT:

More information:Ari Lehtoranta, please contact Päivi Alakuijala, VP, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 8400 251,paivi.alakuijala@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/caverion/r/ari-lehtoranta-takes-up-the-position-of-president-and-ceo-of-caverion-corporation,c2158930

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/2158930/609680.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire