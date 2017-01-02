CavotecSA's previously announced strategic plan and new organisational structure -basedontwodistinctBusinessUnits (BU), Ports&MaritimeandAirports&Industry - entered into effect on January 1, 2017.



The new structurewillalso form the basis of the company'sfinancialreportinggoing forward,inlinewithIFRSrequirements.



-- The Ports & Maritime BU will be headed by Gustavo Miller, former Cavotec APAC/AMER COO, who has been nominated as BU COO for the unit, with full Profit & Loss (P&L) responsibility. -- The Airports & Industry BU will be headed by Juergen Strommer, former EMEA COO, who has been nominated as BU COO for the unit, with full P&L responsibility.



Internally, both BUs will be supported by the newly nominated Supply Chain COO, Patrick Rosenwald, (already Cavotec CTO), as well as the other members of the Senior Management Team, comprising Kristiina Leppanen, (CFO & IR), Ester Cadau, (CHRO), Yann Duclot, (CMSO), and Giorgio Lingiardi, (CIO).



"With the Strategic Plan to guide us, we will be able to focus on our strengths more effectively, and continue building a company ready to meet future goals within the next five years," says Ottonel Popesco, Cavotec CEO.



Cavotec'sstated goalto 2021 istobecome aEUR 500 millionglobalcompany, withEBITof more than 12 per cent.



Cavotec willfocusoncompleting its transformationfroman engineering and manufacturing companytoaglobalsystemandsolutionsprovider - aleadingpartner, trustedforitsworldwideoperationalandinnovationexcellence, thereby realisingsustainablegrowthandcreatingshareholdervalue.



