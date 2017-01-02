sprite-preloader
Montag, 02.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,706 Euro		+0,179
+1,70 %
WKN: 911244 ISIN: SE0000427361 Ticker-Symbol: NDB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,664
10,694
14:32
10,663
10,693
14:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEA BANK AB
NORDEA BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEA BANK AB10,706+1,70 %