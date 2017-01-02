Affecto Plc - Stock Exchange Release, 2 January 2017 at 9:30, Helsinki



Market-Making for Affecto Transferred to Nordea Bank Ab (publ)



Affecto has a market making agreement with Nordea Bank Finland Plc in compliance with the Liquidity Providing (LP) requirements issued by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The market making for Affecto is transferred to Nordea Bank AB (publ) as of 2 January 2017 due to the merger between Nordea Bank Finland Plc and its parent company Nordea Bank AB (publ).



AFFECTO PLC Sakari Knuutti Director, Legal & IR



For additional information, please contact:



Sakari Knuutti Director, Legal & IR +358 50 562 4077 sakari.knuutti@affecto.com