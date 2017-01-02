

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi (SNY) confirmed Monday that the strategic transaction signed in June 2016 has been successfully closed in most markets on January 1st 2017.



The strategic transaction consists of an exchange of Sanofi's animal health business, Merial, and Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare CHC business.



The companies said this closing marks the successful outcome of the business swap which started with exclusive negotiations in December 2015.



Both companies will now become global leaders in two different sectors of the pharmaceutical market.



The closing of the acquisition of Merial in Mexico and the Merial and CHC swap in India have been delayed pending receipt of certain regulatory approvals but both are expected to close early 2017.



Over the last months, Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim have diligently prepared for the integration of the businesses and employees as of the first day under new ownership.



Boehringer Ingelheim Chairman Hubertus von Baumbach, said, '... the combined strength of the two organizations will improve Boehringer Ingelheim's competitiveness in the Animal Health business segment that is so strategically important to our company.'



Alan Main, Executive Vice President Consumer Healthcare and member of Sanofi's Executive Committee, will ensure Sanofi's CHC business including the former Boehringer Ingelheim CHC brands will continue on its growth path.



Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health business unit will be headed by Joachim Hasenmaier who will remain as Member of the Boehringer Ingelheim Board of Managing Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX