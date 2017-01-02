Orava Residential REIT plc



Stock Exchange Release on 2 January 2017 at 9:50 am



CHANGE OF NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC'S MARKET-MAKING FOR ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC



Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its market making for Orava Residential Reit Plc to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc.



This change will be effective as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



Orava Residential REIT plc



Pekka Peiponen, CEO, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104



Veli Matti Salmenkylä, CFO, tel. +358 10 420 3102



http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/