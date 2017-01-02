Alfa Laval Wins SEK 150 Million Energy-efficiency Order in the Middle East

LUND, Sweden, Jan.2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply compact heat exchangers to a natural gas plant in the Middle East. The order, booked in the Energy & Process segment late December, has a value of approximately SEK 150 million and delivery is scheduled for 2017 and 2018.

The order comprises the delivery of compact heat exchangers which will be used to recover energy in the gas cleaning process, thereby bringing down the plant's power consumption and CO2 emissions.

"These heat exchangers are commonly used in demanding applications as they are both safe and reliable," says Svante Karlsson, President of the Process Technology division in Alfa Laval."The order confirms Alfa Laval's position as a reliable partner for the oil and gas industry."

Did you know that... natural gas is the only fossil fuel that does not suffer a decline in its share of the energy mix[1]?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2015, posted annual sales of about SEK 39.7 billion (approx. 4.25 billion Euros). The company has about 17 500 employees.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Peter Torstensson

Senior Vice President, Communications

Alfa Laval

Tel: + 46 46 36 72 31

Mobile: +46 709 33 72 31



[1]Source: IEA Medium-term Gas Market Report 2016

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-sek-150-million-energy-efficiency-order-in-the-middle-east,c2158898

The following files are available for download: