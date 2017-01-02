Helsinki, Finland, 2017-01-02 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ STOCK EXHANGE BULLETIN January 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm



CHANGE OF NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC'S MARKET-MAKING FOR PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ



Nordea Bank Finland Plc will transfer its market making for Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj to Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to a merger on 2 January 2017 with Nordea Bank AB (publ) as the continuing entity. Due to the merger Nordea Bank AB (publ) will assume all existing, contingent and future rights and obligations of Nordea Bank Finland Plc.



This change will be effective as of Monday, January 2, 2017.



In Uusikaupunki January 2, 2017



PLC UUTECHNIC GROUP OYJ



The Board of Directors



Uutechnic Group is focused on improving the competitiveness of its customers by providing them advanced equipment technology and unique service concept worldwide. The product range includes agitators, different types of pressure vessels, process- and storage tanks, reactors and heat exchangers. Additionally different types of long welded and machined axially symmetrical parts as rolls, cylinders, tubes and cones.



The main industries are hydrometallurgy, mining-, pulp and paper-, food-, fertilizer-, other chemical industries and environmental technology.



Plc Uutechnic Group's subsidiaries are AP-Tela Oy, Japrotek Oy Ab, Uutechnic Oy and Stelzer Rührtechnik International GmbH.



Further information: Martti Heikkilä, CEO, +358 40 543 1324