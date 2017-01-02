Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-02 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The unaudited year 2016 retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 214.2 million, and has increased by 7.7% comparing to 2015.



In 2016 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 126.8 million, and increased by 4.9% year-on-year. In 2016 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia reached EUR 51.1 million, and increased by 5.4% year-on-year, in Estonia has made EUR 36.3 million, and increased by 22.7% year-on-year.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 60.4 million in 4th quarter 2016 or by 5.9% more than in 2015. During the 4th quarter 2016 the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 4.3% year-on-year, in Latvia increased by 1.7% and in Estonia by 20.2%.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 20.4 million in December 2016, and has increased by 8.4% in comparison to December 2015.



During the year 2016 Apranga Group opened 17 stores, reconstructed 4 and closed 3 stores. Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores covering an area of 83.6 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 6.6% during the year.



Apranga Group plans to reach EUR 230 million turnover (including VAT) in 2017, or by 7.4% more, than actual the year 2016 turnover.



Shares of Apranga are listed on Baltic equity list on Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. Majority shareholder of Apranga Group is concern MG Baltic.



Rimantas Perveneckas Apranga Group Director General +370 5 2390801