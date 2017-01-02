Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä increases operational safety and predictability for two LNG carriers of MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 2 January 2017 at 10 am EET

Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year maintenance agreement with MOL LNG Transport Europe Ltd., an affiliate of the Japanese MOL Group. The agreement, which covers two LNG carriers, increases the predictability of the vessels' operations, enhances safety and reduces operational costs. The comprehensive service agreement includes all scheduled engine maintenance activities, workshop services and online remote support.

With Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) solution, maintenance activities for the two vessels' engines can be planned based on actual engine condition rather than following a strict calendar-based schedule. The CBM solution controls and extends the engine maintenance intervals, reducing operational costs and downtime. Wärtsilä's CBM monitoring system continuously collects data about the engines' operating parameters and transmits the information in real time to a Wärtsilä service centre for technical expert analysis.

"We see great potential in the growing LNG industry and are very happy to partner with MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd. to help the company optimise the maintenance of its vessels. A long-term maintenance agreement allows us to plan maintenance activities efficiently, taking into account equipment condition as well as the customer's operating schedule and environment," says Andy Dickinson, Managing Director, Wärtsilä UK.

Engineering expertise meets real-time engine condition data

The vessels covered by the agreement, LNG carriers Spirit of Hela and Gigira Laitebo, are equipped with four Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines each.

"We value Wärtsilä's expertise and knowledge about these engines and therefore see Wärtsilä as a valued working partner for cost effective maintenance of our LNG carriers. We also place great importance on maximising our vessels' availability, which will be achieved through this agreement," says Martin Gallacher, Deputy General Manager, MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd., based in London, is part of the ocean shipping company MOL Group (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The MOL Group, stock listed in Tokyo and Nagoya, is a leader in international ocean shipping. The company transports natural gas around the world and continuously develops its LNG fleet to meet the increasing demand for natural gas as well as to ensure the operational efficiency and safety of its vessels.

Link to image (https://dam.wartsila.com/dam/file/6dv7Qok7afT86uI_eS_Wk1/*/Spirit%20of%20Hela%204.jpg?authcred=d2ViZ3Vlc3Q6d2ViZ3Vlc3Q=&forceDownload=true)

Caption: Wärtsilä increases operational safety and predictability for two LNG carriers of MOL LNG Transport (Europe) Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Felicity Waller

Account Manager

Wärtsilä United Kingdom

felicity.waller@wartsila.com (mailto:felicity.waller@wartsila.com)

Tel: +44 7771 964998

Elwin Wilbrink

Manager, Agreement Sales North Europe

Wärtsilä Services

elwin.wilbrink@wartsila.com (mailto:elwin.wilbrink@wartsila.com)

Tel: +31 651 595 063

Hanna Viita

Director, Marketing

Wärtsilä Services

hanna.viita@wartsila.com (mailto:hanna.viita@wartsila.com)

Tel: +358 40 167 1755

Wärtsilä Services in brief

Wärtsilä Services creates lifecycle services for its customers, enhancing their business - whenever, wherever. We provide industry's broadest range of services for both shipping and power generation. Our solutions range from spare parts and basic support to ensuring maximised lifetime, increased efficiency and guaranteed performance of customer's equipment or installation - in a safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable way.

http://www.wartsila.com/services (http://www.wartsila.com/services)

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation and total efficiency, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers.

In 2015, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5 billion with approximately 18,800 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com (http://www.wartsila.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp via Globenewswire

