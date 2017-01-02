ÅF AB: ÅF moves to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap

For further information:

Stefan Johansson, CFO, +46 70 224 24 01

ÅF's rapid growth continues and as of today the shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap list - the list of companies with a market cap exceeding one billion Euros. ÅF's market cap amounts to more than 13 billion SEK.

"We are rapidly growing, both organically and through acquisitions, while maintaining profitability and we are pleased that our long-term efforts yield results. At ÅF we have an engineering knowledge with a unique range across the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. There continues to be a strong demand for these services both in and outside of Scandinavia and we look forward to working with our customers to create innovative and sustainable solutions for a better future", says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of ÅF.

ÅF's year-end report for 2016 will be published on 3 February, 2017.

