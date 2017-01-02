Silkeborg, 2017-01-02 09:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyske Bank has now finalised its share buy-back programme applicable during the period 1 July 2016 - 31 December 2016. During this period of time, Jyske Bank bought 3,238,215 shares worth DKK 1 billion.



Since 9 November 2015, Jyske Bank has bought a total of 5,880,955 shares, corresponding to 6.19% of the company's share capital:



Number of Average Value (DKK) shares purchase price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bought back during the period 2,642,740 283.80 749,999,852 9 November 2015 up to and including 30 June 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bought back during the period 1 July - 31 3,238,215 308.81 999,999,417 December 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 5,880,955 1,749,999,269 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



At Jyske Bank's annual general meeting in March 2017, the Supervisory Board is expected to propose that 5,880,955 shares be cancelled to the effect that the number of shares are reduced from 95,040,000 to 89,159,045 through a capital reduction.



Please direct any questions relating to this announcement to Birger K. Nielsen, CFO, (+45 89 89 64 44).



Yours faithfully,



Jyske Bank



Sven Buhrkall Anders Dam



Chairman Managing Director and CEO



