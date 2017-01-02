Christian Rovsing A/S has acquired 46.770.188 shares of nominal DKK 0.05 in Rovsing A/S.



Christian Rovsing A/S owned before the transaction 15.200.000 shares of nominal DKK 10 in Rovsing A/S. After the purchase, they have 61.970.188 shares of nominal DKK 0.05 in Rovsing A/S.



After the transaction Christian Rovsing A/S has now a direct ownership in Rovsing A/S on total nominal DKK 3.098.509 share equivalent to 19,5% of the total share capital and voting rights in Rovsing A/S.



Satellite Holding B.V. owns after this transaction 0 shares in Rovsing A/S.



For further information



Cristian Bank, CEO; e-mail cbk@rovsing.dk or Peter Rützou-Hjelmkrone; CFO; e-mail prh@rovsing.dk



