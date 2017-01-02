

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA Group (AXAHY.PK) announced Monday that it had completed the sale of Bluefin Insurance Group Ltd, its P&C commercial broker in the UK, to Marsh.



AXA recorded an exceptional negative impact of 82 million euros, which will be accounted for in 2016 net income.



It was on November 14 last year that AXA entered into an agreement with Marsh to sell Bluefin for 295 million pounds or 340 million euros.



AXA then said the proposed transaction should generate a negative exceptional P&L impact of 66 million euros, which would be accounted for in net income.



Bluefin is an insurance broker, which provides services to private individuals, small businesses, and large corporates in the UK, employing approximately 1,500 colleagues based in 45 locations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX